DRAIN — The North Douglas Warriors dominated the Glendale Pirates in a Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday, winning 25-6, 25-6, 25-8.
Halli Vaughn led North Douglas (12-1, 8-0 Skyline North) with eight kills. Cydni Dill had four kills and six aces, Brooklyn Williams contributed four kills and three aces, and Samantha MacDowell added 18 assists, three kills and five aces.
No statistics were provided by the Pirates (2-7, 2-7 South).
North Douglas, No. 4 in the OSAA Class 1A power rankings, hosts Elkton and Glendale plays at Camas Valley Thursday.
