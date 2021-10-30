DRAIN — Fifth-seeded North Douglas moved into the quarterfinals of the Class 1A volleyball playoffs on Saturday with a win over No. 12 Perrydale in straight sets.
Scores were 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.
Brooklyn Williams had nine kills, eight digs and five aces for the Warriors (24-3). Cydni Dill contributed six kills, five aces and five digs, Halli Vaughn chipped in six kills and five aces and Lailah Ward made 18 digs.
"I thought we played well," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "There were some nerves, but once we got settled in we did some real good things."
North Douglas will travel to No. 4 Joseph (24-3) Tuesday for a quarterfinal match.
