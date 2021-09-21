ELKTON — North Douglas handled Elkton in a Skyline League volleyball match on Tuesday, winning in straight sets at Grimsrud Gym.
Scores were 25-12, 25-14, 25-19.
Brooklyn Williams had 11 kills for the Warriors (8-1, 6-0 Skyline North), who are No. 3 in the OSAA Class 1A power rankings and the coaches poll. Samantha MacDowell contributed 22 assists and four kills, while Halli Vaughn added five kills and five aces.
No statistics were provided by the Elks (2-6, 2-4 North).
North Douglas travels to Dixonville for a league match with Umpqua Valley Christian and Elkton will host Riddle Thursday.
