ELKTON — The North Douglas volleyball team remained unbeaten on the season with a win over Umpqua Valley Christian in straight sets on Saturday at the Elkton outdoor court.
Scores were 25-21, 25-20, 25-19.
Halli Vaughn finished with 12 kills for the Warriors (9-0). Cydni Dill had six kills and freshman Lauren Robbins chipped in four kills.
The Monarchs (2-4) didn't provide any individual statistics.
