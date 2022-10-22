COOS BAY — The fifth-ranked North Douglas volleyball team defeated No. 10 Umpqua Valley Christian in straight sets in the Skyline League Tournament title match on Saturday at Marshfield High School.
Scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. The Warriors (21-10) earlier beat Myrtle Point 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 in the semifinals.
Makayla Murphy finished with a double-double for N.D. against UVC (15-4) with 12 kills, 12 digs and three service aces. Brooke McHaffie had six kills, six digs and three aces, Brooklyn Williams contributed 12 assists, 10 digs and five kills, and Lailah Ward made 10 digs.
Murphy also posted a double-double in the Myrtle Point win, getting 21 assists, 11 kills, seven digs and two aces. McHaffie had 13 digs, seven kills and three aces, Williams chipped in eight kills, 15 digs and two aces, and Audri Ward added four kills and four digs.
Umpqua Valley Christian earlier defeated Days Creek 25-23, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10.
Liz Leodoro had eight kills, 14 digs, three aces and three assists for the Wolves (14-8). Riley Crume contributed 15 digs, nine assists and four kills, Bailey Stufflebeam chipped in six kills and four digs, and Natalie Harris and Kate Clifton each made 12 digs.
Selected to the all-tournament team were Lailah Ward (libero), Williams, McHaffie and Murphy of N.D., Crume and Stufflebeam of D.C. and Amy Pappas and Zoey Pappas of UVC.
North Douglas, UVC, Days Creek and Myrtle Point are scheduled to play in first-round 1A playoff matches Wednesday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
