DRAIN — No. 4 North Douglas defeated Reedsport and Glide in a pair of nonleague prep volleyball matches on Thursday at home.
The Warriors (20-3) got past the No. 10 Brave 25-21, 15-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 and beat Glide 25-8, 25-18, 25-14.
Reedsport handed Glide a 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 loss.
Asia Ward had eight kills for N.D. against Reedsport. Brooke McHaffie chipped in eight kills and two blocks, and Brooklyn Williams added eight kills and three aces.
Halli Vaughn put down seven kills in the Glide match. Cydni Dill had six kills and two aces, while Samantha MacDowell contributed 13 assists, six aces and three blocks.
North Douglas will play Days Creek at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the first round of the Skyline League district tournament at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
