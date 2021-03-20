ELKTON — The North Douglas volleyball team won one match on Friday and two Saturday at the Elkton outdoor court.
The Warriors (6-0) defeated Days Creek 25-10, 25-23, 20-25, 25-19 in Friday's match. Halli Vaughn had five kills and three aces, Cydni Dill added four kills and two aces and Sofie Dooley contributed three aces.
North Douglas beat Oakland 25-14, 25-13, 25-23 and downed Riddle 25-9, 25-7, 25-14 Saturday.
Dill finished with seven aces and four kills, Brooklyn Williams had nine kills and Vaughn chipped in eight kills and three aces against the Oakers. Brooke McHaffie had five aces, Vaughn contributed six kills and two aces and Samantha MacDowell had six aces and four kills.
The Wolves (6-1) also defeated Oakland (0-6) 25-13, 26-24, 25-18 and swept Umpqua Valley Christian (1-3) 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
Elkton (5-2) downed Camas Valley (2-1) 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 25-23.
