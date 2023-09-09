North Douglas tops Elkton, Reedsport in nonleague matches TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 9, 2023 Sep 9, 2023 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELKTON — North Douglas won a pair of nonleague volleyball matches against Elkton and Reedsport, but were pushed by the Elks on Saturday at Grimsrud Gym.The Warriors (6-2, 2-0 Skyline League) defeated Elkton 26-24, 25-21, 25-22 and beat Reedsport 25-22, 25-13, 25-12.The Elks (4-1, 1-0) downed the Brave (1-4, 0-0 Valley Coast Conference) 25-19, 25-7, 26-24.Brooke McHaffie finished with 15 kills and nine assists for North Douglas against Elkton. Maddy Vaughn had 10 kills and nine digs, while Paige Decker added 16 assists, four service aces and two kills.Alisha Shepherd had 12 assists, 15 digs and three aces for the Elks. Leah Shepherd contributed 17 digs, six kills and three blocks, and Ashley Allen had six digs, three kills and three blocks. "Elkton is very scrappy and well-coached," N.D. coach Emily Reed said. "We had to work hard for every point.""We were excited about it," Elkton coach Sierra Miller said of her team's performance. "I think we surprised ourselves."McHaffie had nine kills in North's win over Reedsport. Brooklyn Cyr made 12 digs, Lauren Robbins chipped in six kills, and Vaughn had five kills, seven digs and six aces.Brooklyn Geyer had seven kills, seven digs and three aces for the Elks against the Brave. Leah Shepherd chipped in five kills and nine digs, and Alisha Shepherd added 11 assists and four aces.North Douglas will play at Riddle Tuesday in a Skyline match and Elkton will travel to Myrtle Point. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Troy Phelps implicated in deaths of missing women, per his attorney Sex offender Uriah Strauss moves back to Roseburg Ford's Pond transforms into family-friendly destination Construction company leaves trail of debt, complaints John Paul Colby Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work Umpqua Kennel Club dog show at fairgrounds Avoid packing mistakes with these tips Glendale: That small town life Pittsburgh-Atlanta Runs
