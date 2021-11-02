JOSEPH — North Douglas responded from a loss in the first set with some of its best volleyball of the season, according to coach Emily Reed.
The No. 5-seeded Warriors advanced to the Class 1A state tournament with a 24-26, 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 victory over No. 4 Joseph on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.
North Douglas (25-3) will meet No. 8 Crane (19-10) at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond. Crane rallied past No. 1 North Clackamas Christian 28-30, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17, 15-9 Tuesday in a quarterfinal.
Friday's other semifinal pits No. 3 Damascus Christian (22-5) against No. 2 St. Paul (29-4).
"The crowd (at Joseph) was insane tonight," Reed said. "The first set was back and forth, then the second set was some of the best volleyball we've played all year. We started playing our game ... our passing was so good and we played good defense."
It was certainly a team effort for the Warriors, the Skyline League tournament champions.
Brooklyn Williams finished with 13 kills, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Sophomore Brooke McHaffie had seven kills and six blocks, Cydni Dill chipped in eight kills, Halli Vaughn contributed 13 kills, four aces and three blocks, Lailah Ward made 16 digs, Asia Ward had 13 digs, and Samantha MacDowell added six kills, 11 digs, three blocks and two aces.
The championship match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday.
St. Paul was No. 1, Damascus Christian No. 3, North Douglas No. 4 and Crane No. 10 in the final OSAA 1A coaches poll.
