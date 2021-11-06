News-Review Sports Editor
State champions.
The North Douglas Warriors were feeling on top of the world late Saturday after winning their first state volleyball title at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
Fifth-seeded North Douglas defeated No. 2 St. Paul in four sets in the Class 1A title match, capping a 27-3 season.
Scores were 25-22, 18-25, 25-7, 25-17.
The Warriors, coached by Emily Reed, beat No. 8 Crane in four sets in Friday’s semifinals.
“We can’t believe it. The first one in N.D. history,” Reed said. “It was a huge team effort. We’re still riding high right now.”
North Douglas has finished second in the state volleyball tournament twice, in 1984 and 2016.
“I’m so happy. It means so much to me,” North Douglas senior setter Samantha MacDowell said. “I believed we could do this (at the start of the season), but we had to put a lot of hard work in. We performed even today ... stayed calm and had a lot of energy. We just played really good together and it’s a great way to end the season.
“It was exhausting, but so much fun.”
Cydni Dill agreed.
“It was unreal. I don’t know how to explain it,” the senior outside hitter said. “It’s not hard to believe, but hard to fathom.
“I feel so proud of ourselves. Towards the end of the season, I knew we could do this. We proved everyone wrong. We played St. Paul (in the state tournament) my freshman year and they beat us, so it’s awesome to beat them our senior year.”
The two clubs split the first two sets, then the Warriors crushed St. Paul by 18 in the third game.
“Everything went our way in the third set,” Reed said. “It was crazy.”
Asia Ward, who was selected the player of the championship match, finished with nine kills and 11 digs for the Warriors.
Brooklyn Williams had eight kills and seven assists, Brooke McHaffie contributed seven kills, Dill chipped in 12 digs and six kills, MacDowell had 29 assists and 13 digs, Lailah Ward made 11 digs and Halli Vaughn added nine kills.
Williams and Lailah Ward were selected to the all-tournament team.
Annabelle Davidson and Stella Koch each had nine kills for the Buckaroos (30-5). Gracie Koch had 26 assists and Ainsley Goughnour made 16 digs.
North Douglas loses four seniors: MacDowell, Vaughn, Dill and Sofie Dooley.
Friday’s matchREDMOND — The No. 5-seeded North Douglas volleyball team moved within one win of its first state championship, defeating No. 8 Crane in four sets on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 1A tournament at Ridgeview High School.
Scores were 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 25-21.
“To see the girls get to this point, I’m so proud of them,” North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. “This is what we’ve worked for. It wasn’t our best performance ... we played really good volleyball the first two sets, then we tightened up and struggled in the third set. But we played with more energy in the fourth set and got it done.”
Brooklyn Williams sparked Friday’s victory, finishing with 12 kills, seven digs and six assists. Cydni Dill had 13 digs and five kills, Halli Vaughn contributed seven kills and two blocks, and Samantha MacDowell added 18 assists, five digs, two blocks and two aces.
