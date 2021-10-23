COOS BAY — North Douglas won the Skyline League district volleyball tournament on Saturday with a victory over Umpqua Valley Christian in straight sets at the Pirate Palace at Marshfield High School.
Scores were 25-13, 25-16, 25-15.
Cydni Dill finished with seven kills, five digs and three aces for the Warriors (23-3). Samantha MacDowell had 16 assists, five kills and four aces, and Lailah Ward added 14 digs and two aces.
North Douglas earlier beat Days Creek 25-15, 25-15, 25-14. Halli Vaughn contributed 12 kills, Brooke McHaffie had nine blocks and four kills and Dill had seven kills.
Bailey Stufflebeam had five kills, Liz Leodoro made 13 digs and Fionna Ketchem added 12 digs for the Wolves (17-9).
"Our defense was fantastic and our passing was really good today," N.D. coach Emily Reed said.
Days Creek came back to top Powers in straight sets, winning 25-18, 25-12, 25-17. Stufflebeam had nine kills, eight digs and seven aces, Riley Crume chipped in 14 assists, five digs and five aces, McKenzie Park contributed eight kills and Leodoro made 11 digs.
UVC (15-4) defeated Powers 25-17, 25-22, 25-15.
Selected to the all-tournament team were McHaffie, MacDowell and Vaughn of North Douglas, Lauren Stallard of Powers, Amy Pappas and Tylie Bendele of UVC, and Ketchem and Stufflebeam of Days Creek. Vaughn was named the top player.
North Douglas will host a Class 1A second-round match next Saturday. Umpqua Valley Christian and Days Creek will play first-round matches Wednesday.
