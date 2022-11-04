The North Douglas volleyball team will be playing for the Class 1A state championship for the second year in a row.
The Warriors, who defeated St. Paul in the 2021 final, won a pair of state tournament matches on Friday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond to advance to the title match Saturday night.
Seventh-seeded North Douglas (25-10) will face No. 1 Damascus Christian (35-0) at 6 p.m. for the crown.
The Warriors opened the tourney Friday morning with a 25-22, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory over No. 2 Crane in the quarterfinals. N.D. knocked off No. 3 St. Paul 25-15, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 in the semifinals Friday night.
Damascus Christian defeated No. 8 Umpqua Valley Christian 25-7, 25-15, 25-18 in the quarterfinals. The Eagles got past No. 5 Rogue Valley Adventist 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-7.
North Douglas and Damascus Christian met once during the regular season, with the Eagles winning in four sets in Drain on Oct. 15. The Warriors have won eight straight since then.
UVC (17-5) meets No. 4 North Clackamas Christian (30-6) in an elimination match at 8 a.m. Saturday.
In the 6A tournament at Forest Grove High School, No. 10 Roseburg lost to No. 2 Westview of Beaverton in four sets Friday. Scores were 28-26, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23.
The Indians (18-6) will meet No. 6 South Medford (23-7), which lost to No. 3 Sheldon in four sets in the quarters, at 8 a.m. Saturday in an elimination match. The winner will advance to the fourth-place match.
In the 2A tournament at Ridgeview High School, No. 13 Oakland lost 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 to No. 5 Culver Friday afternoon.
The Oakers (16-11) will play No. 8 Willamina (14-11) in an elimination match at 10 a.m. Saturday.
