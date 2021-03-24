MEDFORD — North Medford pulled out a win over Roseburg in five sets in a volleyball match on Tuesday night.
Scores were 22-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-13, 15-13.
The Black Tornado improved to 7-2 on the season. Sierra Paroz had 13 kills, and Eliana Bruton and Micah Lake each made 14 digs for the Indians (2-2). Kennedy Baylis-Hines contributed eight kills, Ryley Bryson had six blocks and Hayden Pinard added 21 assists.
"Coming up short was tough. We made improvements as a team, but are still learning how to not give up a run of points," Roseburg coach Vicki Crowl said.
Roseburg is scheduled to play at South Medford on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.