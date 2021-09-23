MEDFORD — Roseburg dropped a Southwest Conference volleyball match to North Medford in four sets on Thursday.
Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 25-22.
Audrey Yechout led the Black Tornado (6-4, 2-1 SWC) with 16 kills. Pa'oa Payne-Kaeo had 34 assists and Makayla Miller made 18 digs.
Hayden Pinard finished with 36 assists and 16 digs for the Indians (5-4, 1-2). Kennedy Baylis-Hines had 12 kills, Emma Fairbairn chipped in 11 kills, Kylee Carpenter contributed nine kills, Kinsey Brelage made 15 digs and Micah Lake added eight digs.
Roseburg is scheduled to travel to South Medford Tuesday.
