Oakland beats Illinois Valley in three at home TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team defeated Illinois Valley in straight sets on Thursday in a Valley Coast Conference match at the Nut House.Scores were 25-6, 25-9, 25-16.Tia Picknell finished with 11 kills and four blocks for the Oakers (5-3, 2-0 VCC). Tiana Oberman made 14 assists, while Rylee Williamson added four kills and four aces."It was a good night for us," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We've been improving on what we've been working on in practice — court movement, talking and communication."Oakland is scheduled to play league matches at Lowell Saturday against Oakridge and Lowell. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winston boy severely injured in crash, airlifted to Portland hospital MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Smoked out: Poor air quality stops Nelson-Roseburg football game at halftime Naked man arrested after entering Roseburg building, pleasuring self More than 100 people join civil lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products for Mill Fire losses TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Camas Valley loses to New Hope Christian in four Yoncalla sweeps Pacific for first Skyline League victory Douglas beats Brookings-Harbor in four in Far West opener Umpqua Valley Christian digs out Skyline win over Days Creek in four Coquille tops Sutherlin in three in Far West match
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.