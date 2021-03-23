STAYTON — The Oakland volleyball team earned its first victory of the 2021 winter/spring season on Tuesday night, beating Regis in five sets.
Scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 17-15.
Aubry Brownson had nine kills and nine assists for the Oakers (1-6). Jolyn Vogel-Hunt contributed six kills, six blocks and six aces, while sophomore Veronica Sigl made 20 digs.
"It was a good match," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "It was awesome (to get the win). The girls fought for every point and worked as a team."
