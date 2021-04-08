The Oakland Oakers defeated the Riddle Irish in four sets on Wednesday night in Riddle to conclude their winter/spring season prep volleyball seasons.
Scores were 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-15.
Aubry Brownson finished with 10 kills and Aubrey Templeton had 12 aces for the Oakers (2-13). Johanna Simonson contributed seven kills, while Veronica Sigl added 14 digs and four kills.
“I’m very proud of my team and the way they fought all season,” Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
It was senior night for the Irish (3-8). Emilee Ball, Paige Knight, Madison Hold and statistician Allison Rechain were honored.
Ball had five kills and five aces, Hold contributed 15 assists and seven aces, Knight made 11 digs, Ellie George chipped in eight kills and four aces, Taya Powell had 11 aces, five kills and two blocks, and Maisie Davenport contributed five kills.
“This year presented many challenges (due to COVID-19) and we’re thankful we had a season at all. As a team, we reached many goals this season,” Riddle coach Shantelle Weakley said.
