OAKLAND — For the second night in a row, the Oakland volleyball team lost a five-set match.
The Oakers dropped a hard-fought affair to Regis Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference match at the Nut House. Scores were 25-23, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.
"Proud of the girls. They did a great job competing," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We're still working on communication."
Veronica Sigl made 15 digs for the Oakers (1-11, 1-5 CVC). Rylee Williamson had 24 assists, and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt added 14 kills and two blocks.
Oakland is scheduled to play at Lowell Thursday.
