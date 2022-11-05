Oakland drops fourth-place match to Stanfield in Class 2A state tournament The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REDMOND — The Oakland volleyball team concluded an impressive season on Saturday, finishing sixth in the Class 2A state tournament at Ridgeview High School.The 13th-seeded Oakers (17-11) lost to No. 6 Stanfield in straight sets in the fourth-place match. Scores were 25-18, 25-18, 25-21.Earlier Saturday, Oakland pulled out a consolation win over No. 8 Willamina in five sets. Scores were 32-30, 25-21, 18-25, 22-25, 15-10.Oakland, playing in its first state tournament since 2009, opened the tourney Friday with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-21 loss to No. 5 Culver in the quarterfinals.The Oakers will lose six seniors: Tia Picknell, Tiana Oberman, Rylee Williamson, Kalyn Busciglio, Veronica Sigl and Mya Fauver. Class 1AUmpqua Valley Christian, appearing in the tournament for the first time in school history, finished 0-2.Friday, the No. 8 Monarchs (17-6) lost 25-7, 25-15, 25-18 to No. 1 Damascus Christian in the quarterfinals.UVC was eliminated from the tourney Saturday with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-17 consolation loss to No. 4 North Clackamas Christian.Sydney Smith is the Monarchs' lone senior. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tournament Oakland Sport Volleyball Class 2a Win Redmond Consolation Set Quarterfinal Monarch Willamina Place Stanfield Oakers Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers LONE ROCK - SURVEY TECHNICIAN CITY OF CANYONVILLE Most Popular Letter: Veterans are being lied to about Roseburg VA's lost services PacifiCorp settles with two families who were victims of Archie Creek Fire Trying to revive the park in Green Reedsport mayor candidate answers questions about his past Kyle McClure Special Sections Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Texas 34, No. 13 Kansas St. 27 Denver 126, San Antonio 101 Denver 126, San Antonio 101 SMU 77, Houston 63 No. 12 Utah 45, Arizona 20
