Oakland earns sweep, defeats Gold Beach in Valley Coast match

Sep 27, 2022

GOLD BEACH — The Oakland volleyball team made the most of a long bus trip to the coast, sweeping the Gold Beach Panthers in straight sets in a Valley Coast Conference match Tuesday.

The Oakers won all three sets by identical 25-21 scores.

"We had some great runs of us serving, but when we lost the serve we had to step up on defense because they have some good hitters too," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.

Tia Picknell led Oakland's attack with 13 kills. Tiana Oberman had 16 assists, Veronica Sigl recorded 13 digs and Rylee Williamson served up 12 aces.

Oakland (8-5, 5-2 VCC) is scheduled to host Reedsport Thursday at The Nut House.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
