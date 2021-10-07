OAKRIDGE — The Oakridge Warriors picked up a Central Valley Conference volleyball win over the Oakland Oakers in straight sets on Thursday.

Scores were 25-10, 25-23, 25-16.

Tiana Oberman made 16 digs for the Oakers (1-15, 1-9 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse had seven kills and five blocks.

Oakland is scheduled to host Jefferson Tuesday.

