OAKRIDGE — The Oakridge Warriors picked up a Central Valley Conference volleyball win over the Oakland Oakers in straight sets on Thursday.
Scores were 25-10, 25-23, 25-16.
Tiana Oberman made 16 digs for the Oakers (1-15, 1-9 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse had seven kills and five blocks.
Oakland is scheduled to host Jefferson Tuesday.
