JEFFERSON — The Oakland volleyball team dropped a Central Valley Conference match to Jefferson in five sets on Saturday.
Scores were 17-25, 25-13, 27-25, 24-26, 15-13.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt finished with 12 kills for the Oakers (1-13, 1-7 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse had nine kills and nine blocks, while Haylee Templeton added 13 digs and seven aces.
Oakland is scheduled to play at Monroe Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.