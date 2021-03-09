LOWELL — The Oakland volleyball team opened its 2021 winter/spring season on Tuesday night with a loss to Lowell in straight sets.
Scores were 25-15, 25-14, 25-12.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt finished with seven kills and Aubry Brownson added seven assists for the Oakers, who have nine players on their varsity roster.
"I was happy we were able to play and thought we put out a good effort," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
The Oakers are currently unable to host any home matches due to Douglas County being in "extreme risk." They're scheduled to travel to Central Linn on Thursday.
