OAKLAND — Monroe was too much for Oakland in the Oakers' first home volleyball match of the 2021 winter/spring season on Tuesday night, winning in three sets at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-10.
The Dragons improved to 9-1 on the season. Sophomore Tiana Oberman made 11 digs, and junior Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had six kills and two blocks for the Oakers (1-9).
Oakland is scheduled to host Elkton Wednesday.
