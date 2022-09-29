Oakland falls to Reedsport in five in Valley Coast match TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Picknell Oakland High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — The Reedsport Brave beat the Oakland Oakers in five sets in Valley Coast Conference volleyball on Thursday night at the Nut House.Scores were 17-25, 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12.Tia Picknell led the Oakers (8-6, 5-3 VCC) with 11 kills and five blocks. Veronica Sigl made 14 digs and Rylee Williamson added seven kills and five blocks."It's a tough loss. We made too many errors on our side of the court," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said.Oakland will host Monroe and Toledo Saturday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oakland Oakers Oakland Sport Volleyball Reedsport Brave Block Kill Katelyn Hamilton Valley Coast Conference Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Ross Adams, Roseburg postal worker for 32 years, retires Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin Running a radio station — by himself TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Umpqua Valley Christian takes 5-0 win over Coquille/Myrtle Point Coquille downs Douglas in four in Far West contest Oakland falls to Reedsport in five in Valley Coast match Sutherlin beats North Valley in five in Far West League contest Elkton gets past Riddle in five sets in Skyline match
