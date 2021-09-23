LEBANON — The Oakland volleyball team earned its first win of the 2021 fall season on Thursday, defeating East Linn Christian in straight sets in a Central Valley Conference match.
Scores were 27-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Maya Mason had seven kills and four aces for the Oakers (1-9, 1-4 CVC). Tiana Oberman chipped in nine digs and three kills, while Veronica Sigl added 11 digs and two aces.
"It felt good to get a win," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We're starting to figure it out and coming together. (A key) was we talked to each other and started to work as a team."
Oakland is scheduled to play a nonleague match at Days Creek Monday.
