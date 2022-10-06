Oakland gets win at Waldport in three sets in Valley Coast match TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Author email Oct 6, 2022 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Oberman Oakland High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WALDPORT — The Oakland volleyball team handed Waldport a loss in straight sets in a Valley Coast Conference match on Thursday.Scores were 25-12, 25-11, 25-18.Tia Picknell had 11 kills and four blocks for the Oakers (11-7, 8-4 VCC South). Tiana Oberman made 16 assists and Haylee Templeton contributed 12 digs.Oakland is scheduled to host 3A Coquille Monday in a nonleague contest at the Nut House. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Ghosts of Roseburg brought to life during new tour Roseburg man cited after falling asleep atop canvas tent William (Bill) Leenders Death Notices for October 2, 2022 Young hunter tags record blacktail buck TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FAMILY OFFICE ACCOUNTANT Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland gets win at Waldport in three sets in Valley Coast match Four Days Creek runners post personal bests at meet in Stayton No. 3 Sutherlin girls cruise to 5-0 victory over Cascade Christian Days Creek downs Glendale in three in Skyline volleyball Umpqua Valley Christian sweeps Pacific in Skyline League match
