REEDSPORT — The Oakland volleyball team went 1-2 and finished fourth in the Les Schwab Tournament hosted by Reedsport on Saturday.
The Oakers defeated the Reedsport junior varsity 25-21, 25-10; lost to the Reedsport varsity 25-16, 25-5; and lost to Coquille 25-14, 25-12.
Rylee Williamson had 10 assists and seven aces, while Emma-Kate Crouse added five kills and two blocks against the Reedsport JV.
Veronica Sigl made 11 digs in the Reedsport match. Tiana Oberman had six digs, two kills and two blocks versus Coquille.
Oakland is scheduled to host Lowell Tuesday in its Central Valley Conference opener.
