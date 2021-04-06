JEFFERSON — Oakland lost to Jefferson in four sets in a Central Valley Conference volleyball playoff match on Monday night.
Scores were 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21.
Shylah Shepherd made 16 digs and Aubry Brownson had 11 assists and eight aces for the Oakers (1-12). Oakland is scheduled to play at East Linn Christian Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.