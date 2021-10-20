STAYTON — Oakland ended its fall volleyball season on Wednesday with a loss to Regis in four sets in a Central Valley Conference match.
Scores were 27-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-14. The Oakers finished 3-17 overall and 3-11 in conference.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt finished with 11 digs, seven kills and six aces for Oakland. Tiana Oberman had 12 digs and three aces, and Emma-Kate Crouse chipped in six digs, three kills and three blocks.
"We improved throughout the season," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We were playing some great volleyball at the end."
