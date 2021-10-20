STAYTON — Oakland ended its fall volleyball season on Wednesday with a loss to Regis in four sets in a Central Valley Conference match.

Scores were 27-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-14. The Oakers finished 3-17 overall and 3-11 in conference.

Jolyn Vogel-Hunt finished with 11 digs, seven kills and six aces for Oakland. Tiana Oberman had 12 digs and three aces, and Emma-Kate Crouse chipped in six digs, three kills and three blocks.

"We improved throughout the season," Oakers coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "We were playing some great volleyball at the end."

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.