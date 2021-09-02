SCIO — The Oakland High School volleyball team dropped a pair of nonconference matches to Scio and Harrisburg in straight sets on Thursday.
The Oakers (0-3) lost 25-15, 25-12, 25-9 to Scio and 25-14, 25-8, 25-17 to Harrisburg.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had seven kills and two blocks for Oakland in the Scio match and Emma-Kate Crouse added four kills, two aces and two blocks.
Veronica Sigl made 12 digs, Rylee Williamson had 13 assists and three aces and Vogel-Hunt contributed six kills and two blocks versus the Eagles.
"I was pleased that the girls kept their heads up and were able to keep pushing themselves, and never quit," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
The Oakers will play in the Les Schwab Tournament in Reedsport on Saturday.
