BANDON — The Oakland volleyball team opened its 2021 fall season on Thursday with a nonconference loss to Bandon in straight sets.
Scores were 25-11, 25-12, 25-21.
Veronica Sigl made 16 digs for the Oakers.
"We had some first-match jitters, but calmed down a little bit and played better," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said. "I think we have a lot of potential."
The Oakers return three varsity players and two swing players from last year. They've added a transfer from Elkton in junior Rylee Williamson.
Oakland will travel to Scio on Sept. 2 for a nonconference contest.
