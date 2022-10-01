Oakland splits Valley Coast Conference matches with Toledo, Monroe TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team defeated Toledo in four sets and lost to third-ranked Monroe in straight sets in Valley Coast Conference matches on Saturday at the Nut House.The Oakers (9-7, 6-4 VCC South) beat the Boomers 25-13, 19-25, 25-18, 25-19 and fell to the Dragons 25-7, 25-15, 25-11.Tia Picknell finished with 11 kills and five blocks for Oakland against Toledo. Rylee Williamson had eight service aces and seven blocks, while Tiana Oberman made 17 assists.Picknell had five kills and six blocks versus first-place Monroe.Oakland is scheduled to travel to Cave Junction Tuesday for a league match against Illinois Valley. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg Public Schools responds to 'furry' controversy Plenty of questions, but families hope to start getting answers in three deaths Cougar Creek Fire burns west of Sutherlin Running a radio station — by himself New camp forming to help Roseburg's homeless crisis TOP JOBS News Review Carriers The Oregon Judicial Department EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg girls fourth, boys eighth at The Harrier Classic Oakland splits Valley Coast Conference matches with Toledo, Monroe Umpqua Valley Christian sweeps Yoncalla in Skyline match Sutherlin takes part in St. Mary's Tournament Umpqua women's soccer team draws 1-1 with Lane
