Oakland sweeps Central Linn, East Linn Christian in Valley Coast matches TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Oct 15, 2022 CAVE JUNCTION — The Oakland volleyball team won a pair of Valley Coast Conference matches over Central Linn and East Linn Christian in straight sets on Saturday at Illinois Valley High School.The Oakers (15-8, 12-4 VCC South) defeated the Cobras 25-14, 25-10, 25-4 and downed the Eagles 25-10, 25-15, 25-18.Tia Picknell finished with 10 kills for Oakland against Central Linn. Tiana Oberman had 19 assists and Rylee Williamson had eight service aces.Picknell had 16 kills and four blocks in the ELC match. Oberman made 21 assists and Williamson added 12 aces.The Oakers are expected to host a league playoff Wednesday. Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
