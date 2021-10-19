OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team celebrated senior night with a victory over East Linn Christian in straight sets in a Central Valley Conference match on Monday at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-11, 25-18, 25-15.
"The girls came together and played very well and I'm really proud of them," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt led the Oakers (3-16, 3-10 CVC) with 12 kills. Emma-Kate Crouse had five kills and four blocks, Maya Mason contributed six kills and three blocks, Rylee Williamson had 22 assists and four kills, and Tiana Oberman added seven aces.
