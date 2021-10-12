OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team turned in one of its best performances of the season on Tuesday night, beating Jefferson in straight sets in a Central Valley Conference match at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had 12 kills and two aces for the Oakers (2-15, 2-9 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse contributed 11 kills and Rylee Williamson added 27 assists.
"I'm really proud of the girls. They came together as a team and our communication was much better tonight," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.
