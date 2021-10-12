OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team turned in one of its best performances of the season on Tuesday night, beating Jefferson in straight sets in a Central Valley Conference match at the Nut House.

Scores were 25-16, 25-11, 25-21.

Jolyn Vogel-Hunt had 12 kills and two aces for the Oakers (2-15, 2-9 CVC). Emma-Kate Crouse contributed 11 kills and Rylee Williamson added 27 assists.

"I'm really proud of the girls. They came together as a team and our communication was much better tonight," Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton said.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.