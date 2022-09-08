In a matchup of Douglas County schools located about three miles apart, the Oakland Oakers got the best of the Sutherlin Bulldogs on Thursday night.
The Class 2A Oakers came to the Dog Pound and handed 3A Sutherlin a 25-15, 25-19, 25-13 loss in a nonleague match in Sutherlin.
Tia Picknell had eight kills and three blocks for Oakland (2-2). Tiana Oberman made 11 assists and Rylee Williamson added nine service aces. Sophomore Kyla Baxter had a strong defensive performance, according to coach Katelyn Hamilton.
"For us, it's being able to overcame our own fears," Hamilton said. "We played confident, improved from Tuesday (a five-set win over Days Creek at home) and cut down on our errors. We're coming together as a team."
Oakland looks like a team on the rise after finishing 3-17 overall last year. The Oakers have six seniors on their roster this season — Picknell, Mya Fauver, Oberman, Williamson, Kalyn Busciglio and Veronica Sigl.
Picknell, a 5-foot-9 middle blocker, is considered one of the top talents in the 2A ranks.
Oakland will compete in a new and bigger conference this year. The rest of the Valley Coast Conference includes Waldport, Monroe, Bandon, Oakridge, Gold Beach, Toledo, Lowell, Illinois Valley, Reedsport, East Linn Christian and Central Linn.
"To their credit, Oakland did a good job tonight," Sutherlin coach Kathy Rice said. "They're tough ... that's the best Oakland team I've seen in years. Picknell is definitely a standout for them."
Haley Saunders had 17 digs, five aces and three kills, while freshman Allison Waechter contributed six kills and two aces for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin is in rebuilding mode after winning the Far West League title and losing to Burns in the 3A state championship match last year. The Bulldogs lost four talented seniors to graduation and a top returning player transferred to 1A North Douglas.
Sutherlin has three seniors in Saunders, Keela Olsen and Sierra Escalante. The Bulldogs are currently missing junior Josie Vermillion, a second-team all-league selection who's sidelined with an ankle injury.
"We're young and inexperienced," Rice said.
Oakland will play in the Douglas Tournament Saturday. Sutherlin opens its Far West schedule Tuesday, hosting St. Mary's of Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.