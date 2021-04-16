Oakland senior setter Aubry Brownson received honorable mention in the Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league voting for the 2021 winter/spring season.
Lowell senior Lucy Plahn was selected the Player of the Year and Kristen Prenevost of Lowell was Coach of the Year.
Central Valley Conference
All-League
First Team
Lucy Plahn, sr., Lowell; Delaney Northern, jr., Central Linn; Ashley Sutton, sr., Monroe; Nashea Wilson, jr., Jefferson; Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe; Lydia Plahn, soph., Lowell. Libero: Josie Nealon, sr., Central Linn.
Second Team
Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Brianna Beauchamp, jr., Central Linn; Maddie Gamache, jr., Monroe; Kylie Eastman, sr., East Linn Christian; Sara Vetter, sr., Regis; Johanna Otter, jr., Regis. Libero: Annabelle Pickett, fr., Lowell.
Honorable Mention
Esperanza Guzman-Fields, soph., Lowell; Alexis Curry, jr., Lowell; Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Sarah Thompson, soph., Monroe; Elizabeth McCall, jr., Jefferson; Nicole Bruce, jr., Jefferson; Aubry Brownson, sr., Oakland; Ryleigh Nofzinger, jr., Central Linn; Ashley Ramirez, jr., Central Linn; Kaitlyn Gaskey, sr., East Linn Christian, sr.; Mackenzie Scott, soph., Regis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.