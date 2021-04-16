Oakland senior setter Aubry Brownson received honorable mention in the Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league voting for the 2021 winter/spring season.

Lowell senior Lucy Plahn was selected the Player of the Year and Kristen Prenevost of Lowell was Coach of the Year.

Central Valley Conference

All-League

First Team

Lucy Plahn, sr., Lowell; Delaney Northern, jr., Central Linn; Ashley Sutton, sr., Monroe; Nashea Wilson, jr., Jefferson; Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe; Lydia Plahn, soph., Lowell. Libero: Josie Nealon, sr., Central Linn.

Second Team

Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Brianna Beauchamp, jr., Central Linn; Maddie Gamache, jr., Monroe; Kylie Eastman, sr., East Linn Christian; Sara Vetter, sr., Regis; Johanna Otter, jr., Regis. Libero: Annabelle Pickett, fr., Lowell.

Honorable Mention

Esperanza Guzman-Fields, soph., Lowell; Alexis Curry, jr., Lowell; Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Sarah Thompson, soph., Monroe; Elizabeth McCall, jr., Jefferson; Nicole Bruce, jr., Jefferson; Aubry Brownson, sr., Oakland; Ryleigh Nofzinger, jr., Central Linn; Ashley Ramirez, jr., Central Linn; Kaitlyn Gaskey, sr., East Linn Christian, sr.; Mackenzie Scott, soph., Regis.

