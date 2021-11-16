Monroe sophomore Bella Gamache was selected the Player of the Year in the Class 2A Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league voting.

Junior Maddie Gamache of Monroe was also a first-team selection. The Dragons went unbeaten in CVC play, finishing 14-0.

Oakland seniors Emma-Kate Crouse and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt received honorable mention.

CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE

VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE

Player of the Year — Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe.

Coach of the Year — Allison Williams, Oakridge.

First Team

Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe; Alexis Curry, jr., Lowell; Delaney Northern, jr., Central Linn; Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Lydia Plahn, soph., Lowell; Maddie Gamache, jr., Monroe. Libero — Annabelle Pickett, fr., Lowell.

Second Team

Bri Beauchamp, jr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Johnanna Otter, jr., Regis; Sarah Thompson, soph., Monroe; Ava Silbernagel, jr., Regis. Libero — Ashlei Ramirez, jr., Central Linn.

Honorable Mention

Hannah Hicks, soph., Monroe; Esperanza Guzman-Fields, soph., Lowell; Amerika Baszler, fr., Lowell; Claire Reister, jr., Central Linn; Kayden Davidson, jr., Oakridge; Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, sr., Oakland; Lily Alford, jr., Jefferson; Nashea Wilson, jr., Jefferson; Moriah Jayne, jr., East Linn Christian; Emma-Kate Crouse, sr., Oakland; Elizabeth McCall, jr., Jefferson. Liberos — Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge; Brooklyn Irwin, jr., Monroe.

