Monroe sophomore Bella Gamache was selected the Player of the Year in the Class 2A Central Valley Conference volleyball all-league voting.
Junior Maddie Gamache of Monroe was also a first-team selection. The Dragons went unbeaten in CVC play, finishing 14-0.
Oakland seniors Emma-Kate Crouse and Jolyn Vogel-Hunt received honorable mention.
CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE
VOLLEYBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Player of the Year — Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe.
Coach of the Year — Allison Williams, Oakridge.
First Team
Bella Gamache, soph., Monroe; Alexis Curry, jr., Lowell; Delaney Northern, jr., Central Linn; Jade Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Lydia Plahn, soph., Lowell; Maddie Gamache, jr., Monroe. Libero — Annabelle Pickett, fr., Lowell.
Second Team
Bri Beauchamp, jr., Central Linn; Sadie Snyder, fr., Oakridge; Johnanna Otter, jr., Regis; Sarah Thompson, soph., Monroe; Ava Silbernagel, jr., Regis. Libero — Ashlei Ramirez, jr., Central Linn.
Honorable Mention
Hannah Hicks, soph., Monroe; Esperanza Guzman-Fields, soph., Lowell; Amerika Baszler, fr., Lowell; Claire Reister, jr., Central Linn; Kayden Davidson, jr., Oakridge; Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, sr., Oakland; Lily Alford, jr., Jefferson; Nashea Wilson, jr., Jefferson; Moriah Jayne, jr., East Linn Christian; Emma-Kate Crouse, sr., Oakland; Elizabeth McCall, jr., Jefferson. Liberos — Kaili Kirkhart, fr., Oakridge; Brooklyn Irwin, jr., Monroe.
