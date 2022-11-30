Oakland's PIcknell on Valley Coast Conference all-league first team TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Picknell Oakland High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oakland senior middle blocker Tia Picknell was selected to the Valley Coast Conference volleyball all-league first team in a vote of the coaches.Monroe senior outside hitter Bella Gamache was named the league MVP and Angie Thompson of Monroe was Coach of the Year.Oakland's second-team selections included senior setter Tiana Oberman and senior middle blocker Rylee Williamson. Reedsport senior setter Bailey Ward made the second team.Senior libero Veronica Sigl and sophomore right side hitter Haylee Templeton of Oakland, and junior middle blocker Gaby Galan and senior libero Maddie Carter of Reedsport received honorable mention.Valley Coast ConferenceVolleyball All-LeaguePlayer of the Year — Bella Gamache, sr., Monroe. Coach of the Year — Angie Thompson, Monroe.First TeamBella Gamache, sr., Monroe; Jade Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Tia Picknell, sr., Oakland; Sara Thompson, sr., Monroe; Sadie Snyder, jr., Oakridge; Lydia Plahn, sr., Lowell; Emily Hull, sr., Monroe; Amerika Baszler, jr., Lowell; Makenna Vierck, soph., Bandon. LIBERO — Kalli Kirkhart, jr., Oakridge.Second TeamKatelyn Senn, jr., Bandon; Tiana Oberman, sr., Oakland; Lanie Bateman, soph., Monroe; Hannah Hicks, sr., Monroe; Rylee Williamson, sr., Oakland; Bailey Ward, sr., Reedsport; Josie Essner, soph., Monroe; Gabby Clifford, sr., Gold Beach; Sierra Ferguson, sr., Toledo. LIBERO — Annabelle Pickett, jr., Lowell.Honorable MentionCounty Players OnlyGaby Galan, jr., Reedsport; Maddie Carter, sr., Reedsport; Veronica Sigl, sr., Oakland; Haylee Templeton, soph., Oakland. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 