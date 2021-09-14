OAKLAND — The Oakland volleyball team remained winless on the season Tuesday with a Central Valley Conference loss to Oakridge in straight sets at the Nut House.
Scores were 25-22, 25-12, 25-14.
Emma-Kate Crouse had six kills and four blocks, while Maya Mason added four blocks for the Oakers (0-8, 0-3 CVC).
"Overall, the girls did a good job," said Oakland coach Katelyn Hamilton, who lost three players to injuries during the match.
The Oakers are scheduled to travel to Jefferson Thursday.
