With Douglas County at "extreme risk" level during the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 winter/spring volleyball season has been difficult for the high school teams.
Currently, no squads are able to host matches indoors because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The Class 1A Skyline League schools — and some others — are utilizing the Elkton outdoor court during the shortened six-week season until the risk level goes back down.
"We weren't going to play indoors with extreme. It was something the athletic directors (Andy Boe of Elkton and James Ellis of Days Creek) came up with so we could continue to play league matches," North Douglas coach Emily Reed said. "If we had waited, most of the season would've been gone.
"It's been a great alternative to being inside. The girls are so excited to play, they don't care where it's at. We're thankful to be playing."
North Douglas defeated Yoncalla in straight sets Tuesday night at the Elkton outdoor court, located at the elementary school. Scores were 25-21, 25-19, 25-9.
"We're still working out the rust," Reed said. "We don't get to be together more than one day a week, so we're still working on chemistry."
"It's been a huge blessing," Riddle coach Shantelle Weakley said. "It's definitely the next best thing ... it's a nice setup they have, it's covered and has lighting. I'm pleasantly surprised by it.
"The girls are happy to get to play, happy to be out there and play real matches."
In Tuesday's contest, the Warriors (2-0) got seven kills apiece from Brooklyn Williams and Samantha MacDowell, and six kills and four aces from Halli Vaughn.
North Douglas is scheduled to play Elkton (3-1) Wednesday and Days Creek (4-0) Friday and meets Riddle (2-1) and Oakland (0-3) Saturday.
The Wolves face Umpqua Valley Christian (0-2) and Oakland Saturday. Elkton takes on Camas Valley (1-0) Saturday.
