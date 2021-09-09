TRI CITY — The South Umpqua volleyball team held a 2-1 lead over Phoenix in sets, but couldn't finish off the Class 4A Pirates as they pulled out a nonleague win in five sets on Thursday night.
Scores were 27-25, 16-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10.
Raiya Estupinian finished with 21 digs, seven aces and four kills for the Lancers (1-3). Ashlyn Vey made 13 digs, and Saebrah Rogers added 14 digs, 13 assists and three aces.
"We're playing better as a team, but our hitting wasn't on tonight," said S.U. coach Tonya Smith, who had to watch the match from home due to illness. "We had a lot of serving errors."
South Umpqua is scheduled to play two nonleague matches in Glide on Saturday against Douglas and Glide.
