PHOENIX — The Phoenix Pirates defeated the Douglas Trojans in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Thursday night.
Douglas ended its winter/spring season with a 5-9 record.
First-year Trojans coach Lesley Wilson felt Shalynn Thorp played one of her best matches in the front row. Five seniors played their final match: Thorp, Makenna Anderson, Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu, Mackenzii Phillips and Paige Miller.
