Following a loss at Lakeview in four sets Tuesday, the Douglas High School volleyball team faced a must-win situation in its Far West League match with Glide on Thursday night in Winston.
The Trojans needed a victory to stay in contention for the FWL's fourth and final automatic berth for the Class 3A playoffs. A win by the Wildcats in their last league match would give them fourth place outright and a postseason spot.
Douglas came through, winning 25-23, 25-18, 9-25, 25-21 on senior night.
Glide (9-8, 6-4 FWL) currently holds fourth place, but Douglas (8-10, 5-4) can move into fourth with a win at Sutherlin Tuesday and holds the tiebreaker with the Wildcats. South Umpqua (7-6, 4-4) has two league matches left, but lost to Douglas.
Coquille (16-4, 9-0) leads the Far West, while St. Mary's (15-5, 8-1) and Cascade Christian (15-7, 8-1) are tied for second.
"I'm definitely relieved," Douglas coach Lesley Wilson said following Thursday's victory. "We played as a team tonight and everybody played well. There was a lot of communication."
Wilson said she changed the lineup completely after the 25-18, 25-11, 16-25, 25-23 defeat to Lakeview. The moves paid off.
"We got off to a smokin' start, then our serve-receive fell apart in the third set," Wilson said. "But we pulled it together."
Senior Samantha Crosier finished with eight kills for the Trojans. Senior Cori Boyd had four kills and four blocks, freshman Maddie Walker contributed four kills and freshman Serena Mandera made 12 digs.
Lesley Wilson was pleased with the efforts of setters Kambree Lee and Cadence Knebel. She added reserves Brooklyn Wilson and Jasmine Gunderson provided some strong defense and serving, respectively.
Glide coach Stephanie Furlong didn't return phone or text messages to The News-Review by press time.
Douglas will play in the Marshfield Tournament Saturday before its match with Sutherlin Tuesday. Glide needs a Sutherlin win over Douglas to finish fourth and land an automatic postseason berth.
One additional team will receive an at-large berth for the OSAA's 20-team bracket based on the power rankings.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor at The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
