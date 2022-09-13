Powers downs Camas Valley in four sets The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 13, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POWERS — The Powers Cruisers defeated the Camas Valley Hornets in four sets on Tuesday in a Skyline League volleyball match.Scores were 25-10, 25-14, 27-29, 25-19.Paige Liles had seven kills, eight digs and four service aces for Camas Valley (0-5, 0-2 Skyline). Julie Amos contributed five kills, Ashlee Thompson made 11 digs and Rowoen Plikat added nine digs.Coach Tresta Payne felt Rhegan Plikat "did a good job at the net."C.V. travels to Grants Pass Thursday to meet New Hope Christian. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Camas Valley Dig Sport Volleyball Kill Tresta Payne Ace Julie Amos Ashlee Thompson Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular MOD Pizza to open Roseburg location Tuesday, special events this weekend Dennis Schofield Pacific Power monitoring safety shutoffs; Twelvemile Creek Fire reaches 70 acres Roseburg Forest Products dedicates $50 million to impact of Mill Fire, investigating source A variety of features on display during the Umpqua Valley Showcase of Homes TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC Special Sections Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas boys lose 8-0 to Coquille/Myrtle Point South Umpqua boys beat Pacific/Bandon 8-3 for first win of season Powers downs Camas Valley in four sets Oakland sweeps past Reedsport in Valley Coast Conference opener Gold Beach blanks Sutherlin boys, 2-0
