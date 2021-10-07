POWERS — The Powers Cruisers defeated the Camas Valley Hornets in straight sets in a Skyline League volleyball match on Thursday.
Scores were 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.
Clara DeRoss finished with seven kills and seven aces for C.V. (7-7, 6-6 Skyline South). Kaycie Hamilton had 17 digs, 12 assists and five aces and Lilly Hill added five aces.
The Hornets are scheduled to play a nonleague match at Myrtle Point Monday.
