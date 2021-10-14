RIDDLE — Powers beat Riddle for the second straight night, handing the Irish a loss in straight sets Thursday in a Skyline League volleyball match.
Scores were 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.
Ellie George had five kills, 12 digs and four aces for the Irish (5-11, 4-10 Skyline South). Hannah Weakley contributed three kills, seven digs, four aces and three assists, Taya Powell chipped in five digs and three kills, Kinley Rainwater had eight assists and two digs, and Chloe Wynegar made 12 digs.
