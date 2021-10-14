POWERS — Powers defeated Riddle in straight sets in Skyline League volleyball on Wednesday, winning 25-16, 25-17, 25-19.
Ellie George had four kills and 10 digs for the Irish (5-10, 4-9 Skyline South). Taya Powell contributed 12 digs, four aces and two kills, Hannah Weakley chipped in four digs, three aces and two kills, Kinley Rainwater had five assists and two digs, Kalee Hulse made 11 digs, and Chloe Wynegar added eight digs and four aces.
The two teams meet again Thursday in Riddle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.