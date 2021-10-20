COQUILLE — The Reedsport volleyball team concluded its Sunset Conference season on Wednesday with a loss to league champion Coquille in four sets.
Scores were 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, 25-16.
The Brave fell to 19-7 overall and 9-3 in conference. No individual statistics were provided by Reedsport.
